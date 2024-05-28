New Aldi opposite Sheffield Wednesday ground could be approved – despite 127 objections

An artist's impression of what the new Aldi supermarket near Hillsborough could look like

A proposal to open a new Aldi supermarket opposite the Sheffield Wednesday ground is set to be given the green light.

Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee will next week (June 4) discuss the plans of a proposed development on land at the junction with Herries Road, Herries Road South and Penistone Road North that would see the opening of an Aldi, a gym, storage and distribution units, two drive-through restaurants and more.

The triangle-shaped, five-ha site is currently vacant and has been previously used on an occasional and temporary basis for match day parking for Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium which is located immediately opposite.

A planning document said it was currently enclosed by temporary hoardings on the Penistone Road and Herries Road South site frontages.

A total of nine units are proposed to be created on the site with the developer seeking full planning permission for the Aldi and outline permission for everything else, mentioned earlier.

The document added 127 letters of representation that had been submitted prior to the deadline, of which 127 were against the development.

The residents and stakeholders living and working nearby stated a number of reasons from highway issues (the increased traffic, concerns regarding the cycle infrastructure, and safety), to retail/business concerns (questioning whether there is a need for another supermarket in the area), and concerns around air pollution and climate obligations.

Among the objectors was Cllr Julie Grocutt (Stocksbridge and Upper Don, Labour) who had concerns about the cycle provision being lost.

Cllr Ruth Milsom (Crookes and Crosspool, Labour) also objected to the plans.

The document, however, added that one of the conditions officers set out in order for the application to be approved was the provision (where possible) of a clear 5.5 metres wide segregated footway/cycleway (with associated signage/markings) all to be resurfaced.