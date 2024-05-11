Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A decision is expected to be made in the coming months.

Aldi has submitted applications for a new food store in Sheffield, with plans including significant investment in a popular cycle route.

The proposed new food store would be built on land off Penistone Road North, Herries Road and Herries Road South, close to Hillsborough Stadium.

In the application, the current Penistone Road cycleway has been replaced by a slip road, and current cycle space reduced to a shared footway - a concern raised by CycleSheffield.

Aldi has highlighted that the plans, submitted to Sheffield City Council in December 2023, include dedicated cycle lanes and crossing facilities throughout the site, with access to Penistone Road North and direct access points for cyclists to the store entrance.

But the full site proposals also include two drive-thru restaurants, a drive-thru coffee shop, two retail or trade units, and an electric vehicle charging hub, as well as the Aldi store.

One objection, submitted to the council by a user of the current cycle path, reads: “This cycle route is the only safe route to cycle into Sheffield city centre from where I live ... it is the only point of my journey where I'm not tensed and anxious, and can actually start to enjoy a little of the ride.

“I worry that should this be removed, I will be at risk on my whole ride, and the thought of dicing with the traffic on the A61 fills me with horror.

To the left, the land which is proposed to be a new retail site including drive-thru coffee shops, restaurants and an Aldi store. The path at the left of the image shows the current cycle provision.

“My children worry for my safety - and I have on many days wondered if 'this ride’ will be the one that takes my life. I persist because I know that if we don't show that people are using cycles in our city then there won't be any investment, and no cycle lanes for children in the future.”

Mark Stringer, Real Estate Director for Aldi, said: “We recognise that our site is located on the popular Penistone Road cycle route and are keen to clarify that our plans include investment and enhancements that will promote cycling in the local area.

“We want to ensure the local community is aware of the investment we’re making into the cycle route and to foster a vibrant and bike-friendly area that aligns with modern lifestyles and environmental sustainability goals.”

The proposals mark a £7 million investment into the local area, with the potential to increase up to £13m depending on permissions, Aldi says.