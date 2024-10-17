Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shoppers are mourning the loss of an independent Sheffield store after more than 30 years

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melody Couture on The Moor sold trendy outfits to generations of young women and was famous for having fresh stock weekly and a communal changing room.

Commenting online Emma Lamb said: “Shopped here back when I was a skinny teenager and could fit in their stuff, the early 2000’s platform shoes were great, shame it’s gone, hope it’s not just sat empty like many other stores in town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melody on The Moor, with inset, fashions from the year 2,000. | NW

Gemma Grant responded: “My heart’s broken. My beloved Melody, worked there for 12 years, had so many customers that turned into friends.”

Keeley Haywood: “I used to get my going out outfits from Melody back in the early 90s would be there most Saturday afternoons from when it first opened and my daughter carried on shopping there too. So, it has been used by two generations!”

Simone Eden: “Used to shop here in my student days (late 90’s/early 2000). It’s a shame to see it go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha Louise: “No way! There's no reason for me to be in town now for real! One of the few places. I've been buying clothes since I was a teenager till now! Absolutely gutted.”

Zara Mughal: “Bought sooo much stuff from here over the years, sad times.”

Lynsey Elliott: “Great memories going to melody every Saturday trying on outfits in the communal changing room.”

Sandra Sterling: “Always went in this shop lovely people and the manager was a lovely man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Lister: “Loved it there when I was slim enough. Different clothes to all the high street stuff.”

Melody was run by Talha Ramzan who was proud to get something new in every week, providing ‘fast fashion’ before it had a name.

At its height it had shops in Wakefield, Scunthorpe, Nottingham, and Barnsley. But by 2021 only the Sheffield store remained. Now it too has gone.

The shop is empty and phone, emails and website are down.