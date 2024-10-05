Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield has a spring in its step after the completion of a major regeneration project featuring a swanky hotel, upmarket shops and a dazzling food hall.

Radisson Blu, Fjallraven, Sostrene Grene, Bird and Blend tea and Cambridge Street Collective are among the recent additions to an already interesting city centre.

They join the beautiful squares and attractions including the Winter Garden, Millennium and Graves galleries all within a short stroll.

Radisson Blu recently opened a four-star hotel on pedestrianised Pinstone Street overlooking the Peace Gardens and Grade I listed Town Hall. Photo: Lisa Daniels Photography / David Barbour Photography | Photo: Lisa Daniels Photography / David Barbour Photography

For those looking for greenery the Botanical Gardens and recently-restored General Cemetery are a delight to discover, as is the larger Norfolk Heritage Park - all easily accessed from the city centre.

Evenings could involve a trip to fabled pubs the Brown Bear on Norfolk Street - ‘no mobile phones’ - or Irish boozers Fagan’s and the Dog and Partridge, or the granddaddy of them all, the Old Queen’s Head.

A little glitizier, but still quirky, is Public, a cocktail bar in the former gents' toilets beneath Sheffield Town Hall and venues in charming Leopold Square. A little livelier is West Street with a host of mass market venues, some of which have real kudos like the Hallamshire Hotel which has had an impressive revamp that pays homage to its live music roots.

Public is a quirky cocktail bar in the former gents' toilets beneath Sheffield Town Hall | Public

The monthly Peddler street food market at Neepsend is a more alternative alternative and a great way to sample the spirit of this up-and-coming residential area, a short walk from the city centre.

For those who prefer sitting to standing, The Crucible and Lyceum theatres on Tudor Square play host to award-winning shows while the City Hall’s Oval Hall is simply incredible, so check out its busy programme.

The Cambridge Street Collective food hall is among the new additions to Sheffield city centre

WHERE TO THE STAY: Radisson Blu recently opened a four-star hotel behind a beautiful Victorian facade on pedestrianised Pinstone Street overlooking the Peace Gardens and Grade I listed Town Hall. Views don’t get much better and the hotel has a rooftop terrace from which to take it all in.

For those seeking something independent, The Psalter on Psalter Lane has recently reopened under one of Sheffield’s best chefs Tom Lawson, formerly of Rafters.

WHAT TO EAT: Cambridge Street Collective food hall is the star attraction with 19 varied kitchens, stunning architecture and a steady stream of customers. Sociable if you sit in the middle or quieter if you find a corner.

Alternatively, The Furnace is a standalone restaurant in a unique position above Charter Square with great food and a great atmosphere.

Park Hill: Possibly the best view over a city centre in the country. | Google

THINGS TO DO: Stroll the city centre squares including the Peace Gardens, Tudor Square and Barker’s Pool and take in the many attractions. For those who want a walk with a view, head up to Park Hill flats, marvel at the revamp, soak up the social history and spin round for possibly the best view over a city centre in the country.

FINALLY, A TOP TIP: It’s easy to combine a city stay with a trip to the Peak District National Park. Spectacular moorland scenery is bikeable from the city centre, or a short drive, and a head clearing contrast to the hustle and bustle of the urban area.