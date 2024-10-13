Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Sheffield’s most prominent buildings is in limbo after it failed to sell again.

But at just £850,000 - its guide price at a recent auction - it is now within reach of many potential owners, not just big corporates. With that in mind, we asked readers what they think should be done with it.

Outside the building on The Moor, one shopper said it should be demolished and replaced with small traders to bring life back to the area. Another thought it should be refurbished to accommodate small firms. He also believed Sheffield City Council should buy it as an investment.

The authority recently revealed it spent £376m of taxpayers’ money on the Heart of the City regeneration scheme, which is across Furnival Gate.

On David Walsh’s Linkedin page, business leaders gave their views.

Tech entrepreneur Dan Kirkland said: “World Championship Snooker venue and year round cue sports academy, and coaching, With a cafe and related shops and museum.”

Gareth Barber, a managing director, said: “The city centre must attract a new ‘department store’ such as Selfridges or Harvey Nicks.”

Arne Warrilow, director of Windocharm and trainer Pamela Johnson both thought it would make a good health hub.

Debenhams has a price tag of just £850,000 and is now within reach of many potential owners, not just big corporates.

Pamela said she would like “a proper fit-for-purpose walk-in centre with specialist mental health services and counselling.”

Ex-journalist John Yates believed shops were the answer.

He said: “Heart of the City needs one thing urgently: people. Lots of them. That requires a retail offer akin to that of Victoria Quarter, Leeds, to draw in affluent customers who don't shop in Meadowhall. The HoC is a ghost town much of the time in the working week.”

Sheffield City Council has indicated it could support plans to replace the building with 22 and 34-storey towers ‘for mixed use retail, food and beverage, leisure, residential, office, hotel and public realm’.

Property investor David Slater was one of several who thought it should be flats.

He said: “South Yorkshire Mayoral Authority should take it over and knock it down. It’s actually a prime residential site….A skyscraper would put the cherry on the Heart of the City project. Taxpayers’ money is being wasted on far less important projects.”

Rufus Meakin, tax expert, said: “With £376m of taxpayers’ money already spent on brand new public realm, it makes no sense whatsoever to leave a great hulking 1960s eyesore right in the centre of the project.

“The cost of demolishing Debenhams is literally a rounding error in the overall Heart of the City project. I expect Sheffield Council has no other option but to bite the bullet and fund the demolition otherwise it risks tarnishing the entire central shopping area, discouraging other retailers from moving in, and ultimately losing significantly more money than if it continues to stand empty and degrading further.”

Michael Carey echoed the wishes of many hoping for the return of John Lewis.

He said: “Offer it to John Lewis, for free.”

Debenhams on The Moor closed in 2021 after the historic retail chain went bust. It was snapped up by London-based MHA for £1.5m.

The firm went into liquidation in July last year. Receivers last month tried and failed to sell the building.