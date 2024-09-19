Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Greggs in Sheffield city centre is set to double in size when it expands into two units next door.

The bakery wants to take over numbers 53 and 55 on The Moor, next to its existing outlet at 61.

The business has asked Sheffield City Council for permission to strip out the two units and remove all internal fittings and shop fronts ‘to enable subsequent tenant expansion’.

Greggs wants to take over numbers 53 and 55 on The Moor, next to its outlet at 61. | National World

The move comes amid a shift from retail to food and drink in Sheffield city centre due to internet shopping. In May, giant food hall, Cambridge Street Collective, opened in the council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

Number 53 The Moor was formerly Moor Bargains, which has a stall in The Moor Market. Number 55 was the entrance to Zing Vaa restaurant but is not currently in use.

Greggs on The Moor is open from 6.30am to 9pm seven-days-a-week and has seating inside.

The chain has another shop at 100 The Moor, as well as on Pinstone Street, Fargate, 21 Market Place near Castle Square and at Parkway Central and City Road.

Four months ago the company announced it has 2,500 shops nationally.