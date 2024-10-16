Sheffield shopping: Beloved fashion store Melody Couture closes after more than three decades

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 16th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
A beloved cult clothes store that outlived John Lewis and Debenhams in Sheffield has closed.

Melody Couture, opposite Primark on The Moor, started out in Castlegate more than 30 years ago.

The independent store enjoyed a cult following of regulars and the thousands of students who move to the city each year.

Melody Couture on The Moor has closed after more than 30 years.Melody Couture on The Moor has closed after more than 30 years.
It outlasted Debenhams and John Lewis, which both closed in Sheffield city centre in 2021.

It was run by Talha Ramzan who was proud to get something new in every week, providing ‘fast fashion’ before it had a name.

At its height it had shops in Wakefield, Scunthorpe, Nottingham, and Barnsley. But by 2021 only the Sheffield store remained. Now it too has gone.

The shop is empty and phone, emails and website are down.

