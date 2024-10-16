Sheffield shopping: Beloved fashion store Melody Couture closes after more than three decades
Melody Couture, opposite Primark on The Moor, started out in Castlegate more than 30 years ago.
The independent store enjoyed a cult following of regulars and the thousands of students who move to the city each year.
It outlasted Debenhams and John Lewis, which both closed in Sheffield city centre in 2021.
It was run by Talha Ramzan who was proud to get something new in every week, providing ‘fast fashion’ before it had a name.
At its height it had shops in Wakefield, Scunthorpe, Nottingham, and Barnsley. But by 2021 only the Sheffield store remained. Now it too has gone.
The shop is empty and phone, emails and website are down.
