The Moor: Major retailer Bodycare announces closure date and makes everything half price or better
A health and beauty shop has announced its closing date and huge discounts.
Bodycare on The Moor, in Sheffield city centre, is closing on Saturday, September 27, after the chain fell into administration.
It is selling products at a minimum of half price, rising to 70 per cent off some items, posters in the window state.
A big queue for the till and empty shelves could be seen in the South Yorkshire shop with three days to go.
