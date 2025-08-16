An entertainment venue is opening in a leisure complex hit by a string of closures.

Escape Hunt is set to launch in the mall section of The Light cinema, new hoardings show.

It will join Nando’s and Boom Battle Bar. They are the only operators on the street for more than two years following the closure of The Confessional burger restaurant in January 2023.

Escape Hunt is 'coming soon' to the former Dough & Co pizza restaurant unit in The Light complex on The Moor. | nw

Other outlets that closed include Pizza Express, Dough & Co pizza, Zizzi and Gourmet Burger Kitchen.

Escape Hunt runs escape rooms with themes including Doctor Who, Aladdin, Alice in Puzzleland, the Wild West, Dracula, Japan, Vikings and India.

It has 24 venues across the UK and several in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. The company bought the Boom Battle Bar chain in 2021.

The signing will be a huge boost to NewRiver which owns The Moor and the old Debenhams building.