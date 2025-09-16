The owner of Debenhams in Sheffield city centre has given an update nine months after it acquired the building.

NewRiver said it was continuing to “explore potential routes” for the former department store on The Moor, which closed more than four years ago.

The company snapped it up in December ahead of an auction where it had a reserve of just £1.

NewRiver, owner of The Moor in Sheffield, bought the former Debenhams department store in December 2024.

NewRiver owns The Moor which includes 42 shops, a 670-space car park, the former Wickes on Moore Street and the former Staples Shopping Centre on Eyre Street.

Debenhams closed in 2021 after the retail chain went bust. The same year the building was bought by a company called Lewisham MHA 5 Ltd for £1.5m.

It tried to find a tenant, tried to sell it and proposed a ‘People’s Store’ selling second hand goods.

Lewisham MHA 5 Ltd went into liquidation in July 2023.

In September 2024, the empty city centre Debenhams in Sheffield was put up for auction with a guide price of £850,000 but failed to sell.

Receivers at Moorfield Advisory attempted to auction it off for £1 in December but it was snapped up by NewRiver.