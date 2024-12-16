Terrified office workers have set up a buddy system to avoid using a Sheffield NCP car park alone.

Drivers at the Blonk Street car park, close to Victoria Quays, say it is plagued by drug users who block the stairs, shout, fight each other and sometimes square up to motorists.

NCP charges up to £7-a-day at the car park, which has 302 spaces, but is not staffed.

The NCP on Blonk Street has been plagued with crime for years, it is claimed. NCP says it is not staffed and their mobile patrol workers "are not police." | Google

A nearby office worker has written to complain to the company demanding to know why it does not have “basic security measures.”

The worker wrote: “Yesterday in the stairwell at Blonk Street, at around 9.20am, I had to step over two men doing heroin on the steps with their equipment spread everywhere. The stairwell was full of heroin fumes.

“On returning at 5.15pm there was a huge fight going on in the stairwell so I couldn't use it.

“This problem has been going on for several years, people have reported it to you before, but nothing gets done.

”There are often needles and urine in the stairwell. Colleagues have set up a buddy system so they don’t have to use it alone. Some have had to find alternative parking because they're too scared.

“Why are there no patrols in the car park and why isn't CCTV footage being passed to the police? Your charges should surely include some basic security measures for your customers.”

NCP said their other car parks in Sheffield were experiencing the same issue and they had a “mobile response team” covering the area but they “are not police.”

A spokesperson said: “Our staff are car park operators and are not police, so they can only ask them to leave and call the police.

“The neighbourhood police team have supported us on this matter that affects everyone, not just our car park, and included our site on their patrols, which also support our own regular staff patrols on that site.”

The Sheffield Business Improvement District is aiming to increase patrols, the NCP spokesperson added. The firm said it is also “working directly with the council.”

Insp Andrew Rimmer, of South Yorkshire Police, said the force is meeting the regional NCP manager today (Monday, December 16) to discuss the issue.

He added: “Regular patrols take place across the city centre, with outreach teams visiting the Blonk Street car park on a daily basis.

“It is important that everyone feels safe visiting and working in the city centre. I would encourage anyone who encounters anti-social behaviour to report it to us so that we can investigate, bring offenders to justice, and provide safeguarding for vulnerable people who need it.”

Diane Jarvis, of Sheffield BID, which promotes city centre businesses, said they do not patrol the car park because it is outside the BID area but they have provided guidance to NCP.

Sheffield City Council said the local authority does not control private operators.