Star readers have responded to our survey asking them to share their experiences of crime in their communities and whether they report incidents or suffer in silence.

Along with sister titles across the country, we are shining a light on the crimes and issues people don’t always report, meaning the police are unaware and the perpetrators get away with it.

We’ve launched a survey to ask Sheffield residents what’s happening in their communities and to find out why not everyone reports issues.

The aim is to present our findings to the Prime Minister.

Victims of crime who responded to our survey said they had not reported incidents for a number of reasons, including having reported a similar issue previously but “nothing was done, so didn’t see the point in wasting my time”.

Another said “to report a crime online takes a lot of time” and another said “thought they would have gone by the time the police got there”.

When asked what would make them more likely to report an incident, a number of suggestions were made by those who have completed our survey so far.

One Star reader said a “quicker response and actual punishment for perpetrators not just a slap on the wrist” would help.

Another said more of a “police presence on the streets and better feedback where arrests are made” would work.

One reader said: “To have a system that listens and does something. I repeatedly reported off-road bikes and nothing was done. Action is required from the police.”

Another said keeping police stations open would make reporting easier and another said “police turning up” when a crime is reported would encourage people to come forward.

One reader said some people share details of incidents on social media rather than calling the police these days.

They added: “There seems to be a view that nothing can be done. Local social media sites and neighbourhood groups seems to be the place now where people are sharing what has happened to them for others to be vigilant and aware.”

He added: “We’ve only got a finite number of resources in South Yorkshire.

“We are, sadly, one of the poorer funded forces in the country. We‘re still 400 officers down on where we were prior to 2010, so we have to prioritise incidents that we attend.

“We have to prioritise threats to life incidents, or incidents involving vulnerability, or serious crime. So it’s not to say that we don’t value, or our officers are not concerned about low level crime.”