Silent Crime: Shoplifting on rise in Sheffield city centre - as businesses urged to 'report all crimes'

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 17:33 GMT
Shoplifting and anti-social behaviour are up in Sheffield city centre, according to a 500-member organisation.

Low level crimes are more common than they were a year ago, particularly retail theft, said Diane Jarvis, head of operations at Sheffield Business Improvement District.

She urged victims to report every incident so police could target resources, even if they don’t attend on the day.

Diane Jarvis, head of business operations at Sheffield Business Improvement District, urged victims to report every incident so police could target resources.
Diane Jarvis, head of business operations at Sheffield Business Improvement District, urged victims to report every incident so police could target resources. | Other

The Star’s Silent Crime series focuses on the incidents people feel are no longer worth reporting because of a perception police won’t take action due to a lack of resources.

The BID imposes a compulsory charge on businesses inside the inner ring road in premises with a rateable value of more than £40,000. It has about 500 members.

It aims to create a ‘cleaner, safer, more welcoming environment’ and works with the police, council and other organisations. It also has its own graffiti clean up team.

The BID has a team which cleans off graffiti.
The BID has a team which cleans off graffiti. | Sheffield BID

Ms Jarvis said: “Low level crimes are on the increase, shoplifting in particular is more prevalent than it was a year ago. It does come up with members but we always advocate businesses should report crimes whether they are low level or not.

“We need data, if we don’t have it we can’t target resources.”

A ‘hot spot’ meeting organised by the BID with the council, police and residents had led to extra patrols around the cathedral in recent months, she added.

“Report it so we can understand it, if you don’t report it the police can’t respond.”

