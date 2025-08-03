A rise in firms in ‘critical’ financial distress spells bad news for workers - and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is likely to make things worse, a Sheffield employment expert says.

All sectors of the UK economy saw an increase in struggling companies over the past year, according to the Begbies Traynor Red Flag alert.

After some signs of improvement in the first three months of 2025, there has been a ‘noticeable decline’ in the health of the UK economy, it says.

In Sheffield, employment lawyer Jay Bhayani has seen a “significant rise” in businesses seeking help with restructures and redundancies.

She said: “The pressure on employers right now is real; rising wage costs, automation, and economic uncertainty are forcing tough decisions.”

The situation has also triggered a record increase in workers launching employment tribunals over claims for wrongful dismissal and cuts in hours and pay.

Companies are set to face more pressure from initiatives like the Employment Rights Bill, set to introduce a ban on zero-hours contracts and protection from unfair dismissal from day one and reshape areas including parental leave and trade union rights, Ms Bhayani said.

Workers are already losing jobs to AI as firms seek to cut costs further.

“Initiatives are coming at businesses at a rate and they are paring employees back,” she said.

“Bosses are experimenting with AI to save money and it is hitting jobs in just about every sector including professional services, such as law and accountancy, but also web design and PR.

“I think the situation is going to get worse for workers.”

Sectors least affected by AI are those requiring a personal touch, including care and hospitality, she added.

Since the start of the year companies that have closed or announced closure include equipment company Jenx, steel business ArcelorMittal, shops Weekday, Monki, Vintage Vintage and Sandersons in Stocksbridge.

Hospitality operators to go include Department foodhall, Dorothy Pax and BrewDog in Sheffield and The Big Smoke in Rotherham.

Other closures include The Topping Pie Company and Yorkshire Windows.

In a farewell message, The Big Smoke said “the numbers just don’t add up anymore.”

“Since April 1, our overheads and supplier costs have soared, driven by changes brought in by a government that feels completely out of touch with the realities of small, independent businesses like ours. We’ve done everything we can, but the numbers just don’t add up anymore.

“If there’s one thing we ask as we say goodbye, it’s this: please continue to support your local businesses. They are the heart of your community, and right now, they need you more than ever.”