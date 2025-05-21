Sheffield steel: World's second biggest steel company to close Sheffield factory
ArcelorMittal Sheffield Ltd of Vulcan Works, Birley Vale Close, Birley Vale, is set to shut by the middle of July.
Some 40 workers are facing redundancy.
The site makes steel fencing under the EstateWIRE brand. Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal was the second biggest producer of steel globally last year, according to Statista.com.
A spokesperson blamed “market and industry conditions.”
They said: “Despite considerable efforts over the last 18 months to strengthen the business in the face of increasingly challenging market and industry conditions – including a 25 per cent drop in demand for wire rod in the UK since 2018, together with a 33 per cent overall increase in the market share of imports - the company is concerned that the site, whose financial performance has been impacted by a significant drop in volumes, is no longer commercially viable.
“With employees now informed of the company’s intention, a formal consultation process with employee representatives will begin.
“The company will engage with employee representatives to ensure that all 40 employees affected are fairly and fully supported during this time.”