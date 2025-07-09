A longstanding Sheffield family firm has announced plans to shut down manufacturing operations due to rising costs.

Jenx has launched a consultation process warning 65 jobs are at risk.

The Wadsley Bridge company announced the plans “with deep sadness,” blaming rising costs, reduced public sector funding and an “increasingly challenging market environment.”

The firm, which makes sitting and standing equipment for disabled children, was founded in 1982 by Clive and Catherine Jenkins. Daughter Holly has been managing director since April 2024.

Jenx managing director Catherine Jenkins and David Blunkett MP at the factory in 2001. | SHEFFIELD NEWSPAPERS

It employs 110 people, most of whom are based at a factory on Herries Road. Its registered office is 3 Warsdend Road, Wadsley Bridge.

Accounts in the year to August 2024 state it made £250,000 profit before exceptional items. A report warns of a ‘challenging environment’.

It adds: “Turbulence in international markets continues to present challenges, particularly with the emerging picture of tariffs into the USA - the company's biggest export market.

“Like many UK manufacturers, it is impacted by steep rises in the National Living Wage and National Insurance contributions, reinforcing the need to continue the strategic focus on lean manufacturing, training and development and operational efficiency.”

Jenx makes therapeutic and developmental products for children with special needs. | YFM Business Development

Managing director, Holly Jenkins, said manufacturing could end this year.

She said: “No final decision has yet been made and it remains possible that an alternative solution may be found during the consultation period.

“If we are not successful in finding a viable alternative, we expect all manufacturing operations to cease by the end of the year.”

The closure plan would see the business refocus entirely on its UK distribution arm, Jiraffe, which “continues to grow and offer long-term potential,” she added.