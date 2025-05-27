The Big Smoke: Management blame 'out of touch' government for popular Rotherham restaurant's closure
The Big Smoke opened five years ago on Moorgate Road, garnering customers interested in the high-quality barbeque cuisine.
Yet following a rise in costs from suppliers over the last few months, the family-run business has been forced close down with immediate effect.
The decision was announced earlier today (May 27) on Facebook, with management saying that this is ‘something we never imagined we’d have to write’.
They added: “After almost five incredible years, we are heartbroken to announce that The Big Smoke Restaurant has closed its doors with immediate effect.
“We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this place. As a family-run business, The Big Smoke has been more than just a restaurant, it’s been our dream, our passion, and our home. But sadly, due to rising costs and mounting financial pressures, we’ve found ourselves in an impossible position.
“Since April 1, our overheads and supplier costs have soared, driven by changes brought in by a government that feels completely out of touch with the realities of small, independent businesses like ours. We’ve done everything we can, but the numbers just don’t add up anymore.
“To every single one of you who walked through our doors, shared a meal, brought your loved ones, celebrated milestones, or simply showed up to support us, thank you. Your kindness, loyalty, and love meant more than you’ll ever know. We’ve made memories that will stay with us for a lifetime, and we’re so proud of what we built with you by our side.
“If there’s one thing we ask as we say goodbye, it’s this: please continue to support your local businesses. They are the heart of your community, and right now, they need you more than ever.”
