3 . Dream Life Deli

New Sheffield shopping hub Leah’s Yard has suffered its first business casualty. Dream Life Deli has relocated to The Moor Market and rebranded as ‘Besty Tasty’ after opening as one of the original vendors last summer. Shazad Abadi, owner of Besty Tasty, said: “Leah’s Yard was too quiet. I was happy there for a month... I thought it would be better but it was too quiet.” | National World Photo: National World