Financial issues, lack of trade, ill health and age have all been cited as reasons. A couple closed on the last day of 2024.
Just three weeks into the new year, here’s a list of nine businesses that have announced closure - and three that are set to open, to add some positivity.
1. The Body Shop
The Body Shop, in Orchard Square, Sheffield, has closed after 34 years.
Franchisee Tim Boaler, director of Powerfirm Limited, Body Shop Orchard Square, said it had been "difficult news to manage" and hailed tremendously loyal - and in many cases long serving staff - including "our treasured manager", Jean Haigh and Dee Smith who worked at the store for 22 years.
The last day was Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
| National World Photo: National World
2. FatFace
FatFace on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield will pull down the shutters permanently on January 26. It opened in 2004 and has been a big brand on the popular shopping street for years. | Google
3. Dream Life Deli
New Sheffield shopping hub Leah’s Yard has suffered its first business casualty.
Dream Life Deli has relocated to The Moor Market and rebranded as ‘Besty Tasty’ after opening as one of the original vendors last summer.
Shazad Abadi, owner of Besty Tasty, said: “Leah’s Yard was too quiet. I was happy there for a month... I thought it would be better but it was too quiet.” | National World Photo: National World
4. The Botanist
The Botanist bar and restaurant in Leopold Square, Sheffield city centre, closed on Monday, January 6.
It followed a Company Voluntary Arrangement, which New World Trading Company agreed with its creditors to pay the money it owes them.
The firm plans to convert The Furnace bar and restaurant, which it also owns, on Charter Square, in Sheffield city centre, to a Botanist in February 2025. | National World Photo: National World
