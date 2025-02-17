Nando's Crystal Peaks: Well-known flame-grilled chicken chain set to open new Sheffield restaurant
Officials at Crystal Peaks have confirmed that the well known chain is lined up to move into the restaurant building which was previously occupied by Pizza Hut.
Pizza Hut closed its operation, near Drakehouse Way, at the weekend.
Now it has been confirmed by Crystal Peaks that the unit is now lined up for a Nando’s.
A spokesman for the shopping centre has confirmed that Pizza Hut has closed, and added: “It’s being replaced by Nando’s.”
It is understood there will be a comprehensive re-fit to the building before the new Nando’s opens, and the timescale involved is not yet confirmed.
Nando’s has been approached for more information about the timescale of the new venue.
Nando’s opening at Crystal Peaks will take the total number of its restaurants in Sheffield up to six.
It would add to existing venues at West Street, The Moor, Meadowhall, Don Valley Centertainment, and Ecclesall Road.
In November, the chain had said that it had plans open up a further 14 restaurants, but the locations of the new venues had not been announced at that point.
The Nando’s chain dates back to 1987, when it opened its first restaurant. It has a southern African theme and one of its selling points is its hot peri peri sauce.
The Crystal Peaks outlet will be the first in the South East of Sheffield. The shopping centre is close to villages including Beighton and Mosborough, as well as Derbyshire villages like Eckington and Killamarsh.
Nando’s hit the headlines earlier this month with the announcement to its regulars that it was to finally re-introduce its Creamy Salad Dressing into its Sauce Stations within its restaurants, for the first time since it was removed in 2020.
As well as its Peri-Peri range, Nando’s has had many other sauces featured throughout the years and has brought some of them back (such as its Mango & Lime) for a limited period.
However its Creamy Salad Dressing will be made permanently available upon its return.
