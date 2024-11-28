Sheffield jobs: Lloyds Bank to close Sheffield office with 700 staff
The office is located at Furnival Court on Furnival Road close to Victoria Quays.
It is expected 80 per cent of staff will work remotely by the time it shuts in 2026, with the rest transferring to the company’s Leeds site.
The announcement is a blow to Sheffield city centre businesses which have suffered reduced footfall since the pandemic.
And it comes after a string of closures which have left just four Lloyds branches in Sheffield: High Street in the city centre, Hillsborough, Firth Park and Woodhouse.
A Lloyds spokesperson said: “As part of our commitment to create a property estate with fewer, better equipped offices to suit the future of our business, we are closing our Sheffield office.
“We are building hubs and communities in our key locations to help us attract and retain the talented people we need to deliver our strategy.”
Lloyds closed branches on The Moor and Intake in 2022, Chapeltown and Eckington in 2023.
Halifax, which is part of the Lloyds Banking Group, closed a large branch on High Street in the city centre in July. It leaves four remaining in Sheffield: The Moor, Meadowhall, Hillsborough and Crystal Peaks Shopping centre.
