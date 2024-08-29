Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An international ‘fast-fashion’ chain is teasing a new store in Sheffield - and it looks set to be Meadowhall.

Spanish clothing retailer Bershka is advertising positions, including store manager and merchandiser, for a new outlet in ‘Sheffield S9’.

Locations in the postcode include Darnall, Attercliffe, Brightside, Tinsley, Carbrook and the megamall.

Bershka store in Liverpool ONE, South John Street, Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes | emma dukes

A spokesperson for the Spanish clothing retailer said they had “no information at this time.”

A Meadowhall spokeswoman said: “We don't have any updates to share at this stage, but will be in touch should this change.”

Bershka was launched in 1998 as a 'fast-fashion' concept aimed at a young market. It has nine stores in the UK including Birmingham, London and Cardiff and, as of January 2022, more than 850 worldwide.

It is part of Inditex, a Spanish firm which also owns Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Oysho, Stradivarius and Zara Home.

Zara moved within Meadowhall to a larger store, on The Avenue, in May.