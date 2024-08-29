Meadowhall: Huge fashion chain Bershka teases new store likely to be in megamall
Spanish clothing retailer Bershka is advertising positions, including store manager and merchandiser, for a new outlet in ‘Sheffield S9’.
Locations in the postcode include Darnall, Attercliffe, Brightside, Tinsley, Carbrook and the megamall.
A spokesperson for the Spanish clothing retailer said they had “no information at this time.”
A Meadowhall spokeswoman said: “We don't have any updates to share at this stage, but will be in touch should this change.”
Bershka was launched in 1998 as a 'fast-fashion' concept aimed at a young market. It has nine stores in the UK including Birmingham, London and Cardiff and, as of January 2022, more than 850 worldwide.
It is part of Inditex, a Spanish firm which also owns Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Oysho, Stradivarius and Zara Home.
Zara moved within Meadowhall to a larger store, on The Avenue, in May.
