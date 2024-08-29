Meadowhall: Huge fashion chain Bershka teases new store likely to be in megamall

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 29th Aug 2024, 11:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An international ‘fast-fashion’ chain is teasing a new store in Sheffield - and it looks set to be Meadowhall.

Spanish clothing retailer Bershka is advertising positions, including store manager and merchandiser, for a new outlet in ‘Sheffield S9’.

Locations in the postcode include Darnall, Attercliffe, Brightside, Tinsley, Carbrook and the megamall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bershka store in Liverpool ONE, South John Street, Liverpool. Image: Emma DukesBershka store in Liverpool ONE, South John Street, Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes
Bershka store in Liverpool ONE, South John Street, Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes | emma dukes

A spokesperson for the Spanish clothing retailer said they had “no information at this time.”

A Meadowhall spokeswoman said: “We don't have any updates to share at this stage, but will be in touch should this change.”

Bershka was launched in 1998 as a 'fast-fashion' concept aimed at a young market. It has nine stores in the UK including Birmingham, London and Cardiff and, as of January 2022, more than 850 worldwide.

It is part of Inditex, a Spanish firm which also owns Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Oysho, Stradivarius and Zara Home.

Zara moved within Meadowhall to a larger store, on The Avenue, in May.

Related topics:MeadowhallFashionSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.