Meadowhall: Frasers applies for alcohol licence ahead of new Sheffield department store opening
Frasers is set to open soon in the old Debenhams at the end of The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, within the popular Sheffield shopping centre.
It will occupy the ground floor, with Sports Direct, part of the same group, on the floor above.
An application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council by ‘Sportsdirect.com Retail Limited’ for the Frasers store to be allowed to open between 9am and 9pm, seven days a week, and to supply alcohol, for consumption on and off the premises, during those hours.
The council’s website states that the application was received on July 26, and the deadline for any written representations is Friday, August 23.
The Star has contacted Frasers Group to ask for more details about the licensing application and whether this means the department store will include a cafe, restaurant or bar serving alcohol, but it has yet to respond.
The opening dates for Frasers and Sports Direct have yet to be announced but The Star understands the new stores are on course to welcome their first customers by the end of October. The new Frasers and Sports Direct stores will each occupy more than 60,000 sqft.
The Star revealed in June how Frasers was seeking to recruit senior staff for its new store, with wages of up to £50,000 on offer.
