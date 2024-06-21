Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new department store is advertising senior jobs as it prepares to open at Meadowhall.

Frasers Group is paying significant salaries at its outlet in the old Debenhams at the end of The Avenue.

A Frasers department store is set to open on the ground floor, and Sports Direct on the first floor, by the end of October and the beginning of peak season, according to sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports Direct and Frasers are opening on The Avenue at Meadowhall this year | national world

Jobs on offer include the general store manager on £49,542, premium menswear floor manager (£34,756), department manager (£34,756), stockroom operational manager (£33,000) and beauty supervisor (£28,256).

Other jobs advertised without salaries include store manager, assistant store manager, supervisor, beauty supervisor and floor manager.

A store manager overseeing both Frasers and Sports Direct is also needed, again the salary is undisclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of preparations for the new shops, a lift at the end of The Avenue has been moved from the centre of the mall.

The request from Frasers Group was due to the structure blocking views of its new shops.