Meadowhall: Frasers offering bonanza of well paid jobs up to £50,000 at new department store
Frasers Group is paying significant salaries at its outlet in the old Debenhams at the end of The Avenue.
A Frasers department store is set to open on the ground floor, and Sports Direct on the first floor, by the end of October and the beginning of peak season, according to sources.
Jobs on offer include the general store manager on £49,542, premium menswear floor manager (£34,756), department manager (£34,756), stockroom operational manager (£33,000) and beauty supervisor (£28,256).
Other jobs advertised without salaries include store manager, assistant store manager, supervisor, beauty supervisor and floor manager.
A store manager overseeing both Frasers and Sports Direct is also needed, again the salary is undisclosed.
As part of preparations for the new shops, a lift at the end of The Avenue has been moved from the centre of the mall.
The request from Frasers Group was due to the structure blocking views of its new shops.
With no escalators or stairs at that end of the mall it could not be removed and has been relocated to a corner at the end of the mall.
