Two major stores are holding closing down sales at Meadowhall in a shake-up set to leave empty units on the same mall.

Sports Direct and GAME are leaving The Gallery, the mall that includes H&M, New Look, Primark and Next.

Sports Direct will surrender its lease on September 30 to allow it to relocate to 16 The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, according to Meadowhall Finance documents.

GAME is on a short term deal until another outlet opens, also at 16 The Avenue.

The moves come as Frasers Group prepares to open a combined Sports Direct and Frasers department store in the old Debenhams unit at 16 The Avenue.

The sports shop will be upstairs and the department store on the ground floor, Debenhams occupied a large two-floor unit which closed on April 9, 2020. A deal with Frasers Group was signed on October 2023. The new shops are set to open this year.

The deal has also seen the lift at the end of Park Lane shifted to one side to create a better view of the new shops.

A Frasers spokeswoman said: “These stores are relocating to a new, elevated space. We are opening our new Frasers flagship store, inclusive of Sports Direct, GAME and Evans Cycle, in Meadowhall, Sheffield this autumn.”

A Meadowhall spokeswoman said: "It's a really exciting time for the centre as we gear up for the opening of the new Frasers flagship store, inclusive of Sports Direct, GAME and Evans Cycles, on The Avenue in the coming months. We're also looking forward to being able to reveal even more updates on other new brands joining the centre over the next few months."