Mystery surrounds the future of M&S at Meadowhall after plans were lodged for a refit.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retail giant has applied to Sheffield City Council to refit the store at the end of The Arcade at the megamall.

M&S and Meadowhall did not comment on the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has an “ongoing strategy to modernise its UK store estate.”

In 2022, Sheffield architects Whittam Cox said it had worked on an expansion of the food area, making it one of the largest food halls across the firm’s estate.

In 2023 M&S applied to refurbish the cafe on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The modernisation strategy also involves some closures. It was announced this week the M&S Foodhall at Central Square Leeds is closing.

M&S is one of just 20 stores still open that have been at Meadowhall since it opened on September 4, 1990.

The company has a large store on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.