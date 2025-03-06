Meadowhall: Mystery over plans for 'refit' at M&S

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:31 BST

Mystery surrounds the future of M&S at Meadowhall after plans were lodged for a refit.

The retail giant has applied to Sheffield City Council to refit the store at the end of The Arcade at the megamall.

M&S and Meadowhall did not comment on the application.

The company has an “ongoing strategy to modernise its UK store estate.”

In 2022, Sheffield architects Whittam Cox said it had worked on an expansion of the food area, making it one of the largest food halls across the firm’s estate.

In 2023 M&S applied to refurbish the cafe on site.

The modernisation strategy also involves some closures. It was announced this week the M&S Foodhall at Central Square Leeds is closing.

M&S is one of just 20 stores still open that have been at Meadowhall since it opened on September 4, 1990.

The company has a large store on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

