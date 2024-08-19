Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major Meadowhall fashion store has closed with the loss of 25 jobs after the chain collapsed into administration.

Ted Baker, on Upper High Street, brought down the shutters for good on Sunday. It is among 31 stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland set to close this week, putting more than 500 jobs at risk.

The firm behind Ted Baker's UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label, fell into administration in March this year.

Ted Baker on Upper High Street, Meadowhall, has closed with the loss of 25 jobs. | National World

Sky News first reported the store closures on Sunday saying talks over a potential licensing partnership had stalled.

Meadowhall’s Ted Baker page is advertising a 50 per cent off sale.

The shop is between Reiss and Michael Kors and opposite Tag Heuer and Rolex.