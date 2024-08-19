Meadowhall: Major fashion retailer Ted Baker closes with 25 jobs lost
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ted Baker, on Upper High Street, brought down the shutters for good on Sunday. It is among 31 stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland set to close this week, putting more than 500 jobs at risk.
The firm behind Ted Baker's UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label, fell into administration in March this year.
Sky News first reported the store closures on Sunday saying talks over a potential licensing partnership had stalled.
Meadowhall’s Ted Baker page is advertising a 50 per cent off sale.
The shop is between Reiss and Michael Kors and opposite Tag Heuer and Rolex.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.