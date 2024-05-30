Watch: Fashion fans' verdict as new, larger Zara opens on 'premium' wing The Avenue at Meadowhall
Delighted fashion fans flocked to the opening of a new Zara in Meadowhall and commented on its size, range and tech.
The first shoppers across the threshold were delighted by the huge range of clothes including a much bigger mens’ section.
The new unit on The Avenue also has self-service tills and an automatic click and collect service. The Spanish chain moved from Upper High Street, next to the Apple Shop, to the ‘premium’ end of the megamall.
Meadowhall boss Darren Pearce said the new shop was beyond what he expected.
He added: “I haven’t seen this concept anywhere, it’s the latest store design and a major step forward.”
