Meadowhall Sheffield: Swedish electric car company Polestar opens megamall's first showroom
Electric vehicle firm Polestar is set to open Meadowhall’s first ever car showroom this week.
The Swedish brand is holding a grand opening on Thursday June 14 at its new showroom on the upper floor of The Avenue, its eighth in the UK. The firm has previously had a car parked in the middle of the lower Avenue. Prices start at £45,000.
A Polestar spokesperson said: “The Space will feature a sleek, minimalist design complemented by seamless digital interactions and knowledgeable product specialists. “Customers will have the freedom to tailor their entire journey, from initial enquiry through to the delivery of their preferred Polestar model. On-site test drives will be available, with options for deliveries to home or office addresses.”
It is the latest business to offer more than traditional shops on The Avenue, formerly Park Lane. Bowling alley Club Social is on the ground floor.
A Frasers department store and Sports Direct are due to open by the end of October in the former Debenhams at the end of the mall.
