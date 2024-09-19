Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person has died after a tragic late night incident near Meadowhall.

British Transport Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were sent to Meadowhall railway station late on Wednesday night, after an incident on the tracks at the site, in Sheffield.

But today it has been confirmed that someone has died.

Meadowhall rrailway station. Photo: National World | Google

British Transport Police said in a statement: “Officers were called to Meadowhall railway station at around 11.22pm last night (18 September) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The tragedy affected transport services into the centre.

Supretram said on social media at 11.42pm on Wednesday: “Due to an incident on Network Rail we are unable to operate any services into Meadowhall Interchange. All Yellow services will terminate at Tinsley until the end of service.

“First buses were accepting tram tickets between Meadowhall and Sheffield, and tram trains were operating with delays.