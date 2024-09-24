Meadowhall: Popular shop Mooch, near Primark and Next, closes after a year
Mooch sold greeting cards, gift wrap, home décor, candles and stationery, among other items.
In June, a spokesperson for the shopping centre said: “This is part of a wider programme of store closures by the brand across the UK.”
Mooch’s Meadowhall store had mixed reviews from customers, with one fan calling it a ‘lovely gift shop’ but other shoppers describing the items sold there as ‘overpriced’. It has an average rating of 3.5/5 stars from eight Google reviews.
It comes as a combined Sports Direct and Frasers prepares to open at the megamall on Wednesday, September 25.
