A home and gift shop at Meadowhall has closed just one year after it opened at the popular Sheffield shopping centre.

Mooch sold greeting cards, gift wrap, home décor, candles and stationery, among other items.

But the branch on The Gallery, near a giant Next and Primark, has now shut for good.

In June, a spokesperson for the shopping centre said: “This is part of a wider programme of store closures by the brand across the UK.”

Mooch’s Meadowhall store had mixed reviews from customers, with one fan calling it a ‘lovely gift shop’ but other shoppers describing the items sold there as ‘overpriced’. It has an average rating of 3.5/5 stars from eight Google reviews.

It comes as a combined Sports Direct and Frasers prepares to open at the megamall on Wednesday, September 25.