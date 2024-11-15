Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Moor Market is my favourite place in Sheffield because it is bustling.

‘Full of lively activity’ says the dictionary, it is a quality which is dwindling, post pandemic and after the internet shopping boom.

Where in Sheffield is bustling these days? Not the shops or pavements, perhaps only Meadowhall, the Cambridge Street Collective food hall and The Moor Market, in my experience.

So I like the atmosphere, I like its busy-ness, its range of shops and its warmth in winter. I love the food court, which would satisfy even the most adventurous gourmand, and the sense of tradition.

Relocating Castle Market was a huge wrench after literally centuries in Castlegate, but while the location changed the spirit stayed the same.

I even like the architecture, with its soaring wood-framed entrance canopy, vaulted ceilings and natural light.

It is also all you need at Christmas, when almost all the traders get into the spirit.

I developed my soft spot for the place when my daughter set up a stall selling candles with pals as part of the Big Challenge, which gives school kids a taste of business.

It was thrilling to see them not just interact with customers but start calling out to people queuing at the greengrocers’ opposite, in a ploy that paid dividends.

It was an imaginative use of an undoubted asset for the city.