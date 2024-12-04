An international clothes company is opening a flagship store in Meadowhall’s best location.

Spanish firm Bershka has taken the huge unit, previously Zara, between the Apple store and Omega watch shop on Upper High Street.

Its three core collections, Bershka, BSK and Man, will be available, offering a range from casual wear to sports and from basic garments to statement fashion pieces.

Bershka is opening on Thursday December 12. | NW

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Bershka to the centre with their first store in Yorkshire.

“It joins us at an exciting time for Meadowhall following the recent opening of Frasers flagship store and will continue to build on the fantastic collection of fashion brands we already have on offer in the lead up to Christmas.

“The new store provides even more exciting choices for our customers and ensures the centre remains a top destination for fashion and lifestyle shopping in the region. We look forward to the store opening next week.”

It comes after Zara moved to a bigger unit on The Avenue in May.

Bershka is part of the Spanish Inditex group which also owns brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Oysho, Uterqüe, Stradivarius and Zara Home.

It was created in 1998 as a 'fast-fashion' concept, aimed at a young target market.

It has nine stores in the UK including Birmingham, London, Liverpool and Cardiff and, as of January 2022, more than 850 worldwide.