Meadowhall: WH Smith confirms closure and relocation of longstanding shop at popular Sheffield shopping centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 12th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Stationery retailer WH Smith is leaving its large unit at Meadowhall after many years.

The shop on upper High Street next to Boots is advertising a closing down sale.

It comes as the business is in talks to sell 500 high street stores. The company says its travel retail arm - which operates from airports, railway stations and hospitals - now accounts for more than 85 per cent of profits.

After years on High Street, WH Smith is downsizing to the Barbour/Scotts unit on The Arcade in March.placeholder image
After years on High Street, WH Smith is downsizing to the Barbour/Scotts unit on The Arcade in March. | NW

A Meadowhall spokesperson said WH Smith was moving to a newly refitted store on The Arcade in March. The units were previously occupied by Scotts and Barbour which closed on December 31.

WH Smith was contacted for comment.

