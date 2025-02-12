Meadowhall: WH Smith confirms closure and relocation of longstanding shop at popular Sheffield shopping centre
The shop on upper High Street next to Boots is advertising a closing down sale.
It comes as the business is in talks to sell 500 high street stores. The company says its travel retail arm - which operates from airports, railway stations and hospitals - now accounts for more than 85 per cent of profits.
A Meadowhall spokesperson said WH Smith was moving to a newly refitted store on The Arcade in March. The units were previously occupied by Scotts and Barbour which closed on December 31.
WH Smith was contacted for comment.