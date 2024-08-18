The historic Grade II*-listed Leah’s Yard, off Cambridge Street, has been given a new lease of life.
The cluster of workshops, once home to the ‘little mesters’ upon whose skills Sheffield’s reputation for great craftsmanship was built, have been lovingly restored to showcase the city’s new breed of makers and traders.
They will house shops selling everything from locally brewed craft beers to books, artwork and plants, plus a cocoa-themed cafe serving some of the UK’s best hot chocolate.
The stunning brick-fronted complex opposite the new Cambridge Street Collective food hall will also provide workspace for organisations ranging from technological innovators Ferrio to Sheffield Hospitals Charity.
1. Pete McKee's gallery
The legendary Sheffield artist Pete McKee was the first of the new tenants at Leah's Yard to be announced back in November 2023. He is moving his gallery there from Sharrow Vale Road, where it was previously based. Pete said back in November that 'to be able to place my gallery where once the Artisans of Sheffield produced their wares was an opportunity I couldn’t resist'. | Leah's Yard/Pete McKee Photo: Leah's Yard/Pete McKee
2. Hop Hideout
Hop Hideout, a beer shop and tasting room founded in 2013, is making the move from Kommune food hall to Leah's Yard. Its founder, Jules Gray, said she was ‘thrilled’ to be moving to the ‘wonderful space’. Hop Hideout sells a range of quality craft beer, cider and low intervention wine. It also hosts tutored tasting sessions, and other events, and the new space will be available to hire for birthdays and other celebrations. | Leah's Yard/Hop Hideout Photo: Leah's Yard/Hop Hideout
3. Gravel Pit
Gravel Pit, which sells a range of plants, along with prints, sculptures and original artwork, at its shop on Abbeydale Road, is also coming to Leah’s Yard. Gravel Pit began life seven years ago, selling a 'few handmade terrariums and plants' in the corridor at Kelham Arcade, before opening its Abbeydale Road 'emporium'. Danny Mager, of Gravel Pit, said: "We offer something for everyone, whether that’s a pair of mini hands and tiny microphone for interviewing cats, an easy care pet-friendly plant or an original handmade piece of artwork.... I am beyond excited to be a part of this new adventure and have never been more confident in what we will collectively create, something not seen in Sheffield for a very long time." | Leah's Yard/Gravel Pit Photo: Leah's Yard/Gravel Pit
4. Chocolate Bar
This new chocolate cafe/bar is the latest venture from Max Scotford, founder of the bean-to-bar craft chocolate business Bullion Chocolate, based in Kelham Island. Customers will be able to enjoy Bullion's famous hot chocolate, which has been rated as one of the UK's best. They can also indulge in cocoa-infused cocktails, and various sweet and savoury treats, including chocolate ice cream made in Sheffield, and chocolate brownies. | Leah's Yard/Bullion Chocolate Photo: Leah's Yard/Bullion Chocolate
