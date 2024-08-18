3 . Gravel Pit

Gravel Pit, which sells a range of plants, along with prints, sculptures and original artwork, at its shop on Abbeydale Road, is also coming to Leah’s Yard. Gravel Pit began life seven years ago, selling a 'few handmade terrariums and plants' in the corridor at Kelham Arcade, before opening its Abbeydale Road 'emporium'. Danny Mager, of Gravel Pit, said: "We offer something for everyone, whether that’s a pair of mini hands and tiny microphone for interviewing cats, an easy care pet-friendly plant or an original handmade piece of artwork.... I am beyond excited to be a part of this new adventure and have never been more confident in what we will collectively create, something not seen in Sheffield for a very long time." | Leah's Yard/Gravel Pit Photo: Leah's Yard/Gravel Pit