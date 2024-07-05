New shops set to open in Sheffield city centre, as development chiefs issue update on empty units
The fashion stores Fjällräven and Yards Store opened in March on Charles Street, and Cream Store is set to open soon on the corner of Charles Street and Cross Burgess Street.
But there are still a number of empty units within Sheffield City Council’s £470 million Heart of the City regeneration project, which is nearing completion.
Andrew Davison, Heart of the City project director for Queensberry, the council’s development partner, told The Star there was a lot of interest from retailers now that footfall is increasing in the city centre, and there should soon be some announcements to make.
He said: “The retailers want to see the footfall back in the city centre, which we are starting to see now the food hall and other parts of the redevelopment have opened....
“We have two or three retailers to announce over the next few months, including food and beverage, and we will continue to make those announcements over the next year.”
Sean McClean, the council’s director of regeneration and development, told The Star ‘retailer interest is ramping up’.
He added: “We’re in advanced talks with six or seven retailers and food and beverage companies, and we’re hoping there will be more occupiers we can announce soon.
“It’s always difficult during construction (to attract new retailers) but with things like the Cambridge Street Collective food hall and the footfall they’ve had, you’re seeing people coming back into the city centre because they have more reasons to visit.”
As well as Fjällräven, Yards Store and the soon-to-open Cream Store, other stores which have already moved into units within the Heart of the City II redevelopment are Weekday, Monki, Søstrene Grene and Marmadukes cafe.
A number of tenants have also been confirmed for Leah’s Yard, which is due to open later this summer on Cambridge Street, including a chocolate cafe, a bookshop, a grocery store, a beer shop and tasting room, and artist Pete McKee’s new gallery.
