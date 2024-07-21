Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are just weeks to go until one of Sheffield city centre’s most historic buildings reopens as a retail and creative hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leah’s Yard, a listed collection of former Little Mesters workshops, set around a pretty courtyard off Cambridge Street, has been lovingly restored.

The complex, which for many years housed Sheffield’s most gifted craftspeople, has been reimagined to showcase the city’s most talented creators of today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Leah's Yard in Sheffield city centre will look, and (inset) two of the businesses which will be based there | Leah's Yard

New shops, galleries and more opening soon

There will be shops, galleries, a chocolate cafe and more, along with space for small creative businesses and charities.

The duo behind its transformation, James O’Hara and Tom Wolfenden, have whetted people’s appetites with an exciting update.

Posting on Instagram on Friday, July 19, they said: “We’re chuffed to say that four years after we signed up to do this crazy thing we’ve received the keys (a lot of them!) to this magical heritage building in the heart of the city we love. “We (Tom & Jim) want to say a huge thank you to every single person involved in making Leah’s Yard a reality. Projects like this don’t come along very often and it’s been a labour of love for everyone involved.

The entrance to Leah's Yard, on Cambridge Street, in Sheffield city centre | National World

‘Labour of love’

“Our part of this story is nearly over and from now on Leah’s Yard is all about the tenants and businesses who have chosen to make this place their home. “With that in mind we will be announcing the opening date next Friday (26th July) so keep your eyes peeled for that. “Once again, thanks to everyone for all the support and thank you to the people of Sheffield, we hope you love the place as much as we do!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah’s Yard is expected to open in late August, though the opening date has yet to be confirmed.

The tenants confirmed so far include Sheffield artist Pete McKee, who is moving his gallery from Sharrow Vale; Hop Hideout beer and tasting room; Gravel Pit plant, art and gift shop; Chocolate Bar cafe, a new venture by Bullion Chocolate; Mesters’ Market, selling locally produced food and drink; The Yard Gallery, showcasing the city’s most talented artists and makers; La Biblioteka book shop; Ferrio automation firm; and Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

Leah’s Yard is located beside Cambridge Street Collective food hall, which opened in May and has been a big hit.