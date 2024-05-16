Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is the first to take one of the newly revamped units on Pinstone Street

A Sheffield barber shop has moved across town to bigger premises in the Heart of the City development .

Savills has opened in Laycock House on Pinstone Street. A training academy is set to folflow on June 24.

The firm has left its unit on Devonshire Street opposite The Forum.

Savills is the latest occupier in the retail element of the council’s £470m Heart of the City development and the first to take a unit on Pinstone Street. The other shops are: Fjallraven and Yards Store on Charles Street and Sostrene Green, Weekday, Monki and Marmaduke’s Cafe on Cambridge Street.

Joth Davies of Savills Barbers said: “We are excited to finally move into Heart of the City. It’s long been a goal of ours to be part of this exciting development and witnessing the transformation of the city centre has confirmed to us that this is the right move for Savills.

“We have some fantastic new neighbours, and this is only going to improve with the launch of the Cambridge Street Collective food hall, Leah’s Yard, Radisson Blu and more.

“It’s great that we can offer our current loyal patrons a brilliant new space, as well as new services. We hope to welcome a whole new cohort of customers too.