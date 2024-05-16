Heart of the City Sheffield: Savills Barbers is eighth shop to open in £470m regeneration scheme
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield barber shop has moved across town to bigger premises in the Heart of the City development .
Savills has opened in Laycock House on Pinstone Street. A training academy is set to folflow on June 24.
The firm has left its unit on Devonshire Street opposite The Forum.
Savills is the latest occupier in the retail element of the council’s £470m Heart of the City development and the first to take a unit on Pinstone Street. The other shops are: Fjallraven and Yards Store on Charles Street and Sostrene Green, Weekday, Monki and Marmaduke’s Cafe on Cambridge Street.
Joth Davies of Savills Barbers said: “We are excited to finally move into Heart of the City. It’s long been a goal of ours to be part of this exciting development and witnessing the transformation of the city centre has confirmed to us that this is the right move for Savills.
“We have some fantastic new neighbours, and this is only going to improve with the launch of the Cambridge Street Collective food hall, Leah’s Yard, Radisson Blu and more.
“It’s great that we can offer our current loyal patrons a brilliant new space, as well as new services. We hope to welcome a whole new cohort of customers too.
“Being able to open our state-of-the-art training academy will also enable us to support other businesses with staff learning and development via a robust apprenticeship programme and other training opportunities. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Savills.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.