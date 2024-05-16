Robin Hood Millhouses: 15 photos give first look inside popular Sheffield pub after major refurb

David Kessen
Published 16th May 2024, 06:54 BST

The Robin Hood in Millhouses, Sheffield, is back open - and these pictures show its new look after a major refurbishment

It was closed for weeks.

But now the Robin Hood pub, in Millhouses, Sheffield, has finally re-opened its doors after a major refurbishment.

And these pictures give you a first chance to take a look inside the doors of the popular Millhouses Lane venue, which reopened right at the end of last week.

The 15 pictures in our gallery show the new look that owners Mitchell and Butlers have given the venue, one of their Ember Inns pubs,

Bosses say the work that has been done at the venue has been to create a brighter, more contemporary look to the pub.

They said it had included work to create a ‘refreshed’ bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space to provide guests with a relaxed and warm environment to enjoy their visit’.

The pub is also updating its menu to include a wide range of new dishes.

The Robin Hood at Milllhouses in Sheffield has re opened after an extensive refurbishment by Mitchell and Butler.

1. Robin Hood

The Robin Hood at Milllhouses in Sheffield has re opened after an extensive refurbishment by Mitchell and Butler.

The Robin Hood at Milllhouses in Sheffield has re opened after an extensive refurbishment by Mitchell and Butler

2. At the bar

The Robin Hood at Milllhouses in Sheffield has re opened after an extensive refurbishment by Mitchell and Butler

The Robin Hood at Milllhouses in Sheffield has re opened after an extensive refurbishment by Mitchell and Butler

3. Beer garden

The Robin Hood at Milllhouses in Sheffield has re opened after an extensive refurbishment by Mitchell and Butler

The Robin Hood at Millhouses in Sheffield has re opened after an extensive refurbishment by Mitchell and Butler

4. Outdoor seating

The Robin Hood at Millhouses in Sheffield has re opened after an extensive refurbishment by Mitchell and Butler Photo: submitted

