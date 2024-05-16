Burger King Sheffield: Opening date nears as signs appear on new drive-thru at Crystal Peaks
The launch date of a new Burger King drive-thru in Sheffield is a step closer after branding appeared on the restaurant.
The familiar orange and red logo can be seen at the fast food outlet on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon Scarsdale Hundred, previously Damon’s. Wording on height barrier jokes: ‘The easiest game of limbo ever. Clearance 2.8m’
It will be the chain’s third drive-thru in Sheffield and seventh overall when it opens in June.
The firm is still advertising jobs. Pay is £6.40-an-hour for 16-17 year-olds, £8.60 for 18-20 year-olds and £11.44 for those 21 and over, its website states.
Current restaurants include a site on Fargate in Sheffield city centre as well as Parkway Retail Park and Valley Centertainment, Broughton - both drive thrus - Sheffield Midland Railway Station, Leppings Lane and Woodall Service Area on the M1.
