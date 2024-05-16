Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site next to the JD Wetherspoon Scarsdale Hundred is bound to be popular

The launch date of a new Burger King drive-thru in Sheffield is a step closer after branding appeared on the restaurant.

The familiar orange and red logo can be seen at the fast food outlet on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon Scarsdale Hundred, previously Damon’s. Wording on height barrier jokes: ‘The easiest game of limbo ever. Clearance 2.8m’

The familiar orange and red Burger King logo can be seen on the fast food outlet on Sevenairs Road, Beighton, next to the JD Wetherspoon Scarsdale Hundred, ahead of it opening next month.

It will be the chain’s third drive-thru in Sheffield and seventh overall when it opens in June.

The firm is still advertising jobs. Pay is £6.40-an-hour for 16-17 year-olds, £8.60 for 18-20 year-olds and £11.44 for those 21 and over, its website states.