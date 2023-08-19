The video has garnered a lot of engagement on social media, with some saying the reported member of staff went "too far".

A video filmed outside Lidl's newest Sheffield City Centre store has gone viral for appearing to show a member of store staff bowl over a woman during a scuffle.

The video, which has not been provided to The Star, but has been shared on multiple Sheffield-based pages on social media, captures a scuffle developing over a suitcase between a man and one member of security.

As the fracas progresses, two more men - who appear to be more senior members of Lidl staff due to their blue shirts and jeans - join in trying to take the suitcase off of the man. A woman then comes into the frame, attempting to pull staff off of the case.

It is then that one of the staff members, who was wearing a jacket over his blue shirt, pushes the woman, sending her crashing to the ground. The woman also appears to hit her head on the concrete and remains still for a few moments before attempting to get up.

The video has divided opinion on social media, with some users suggesting staff went too far when the woman was pushed. However, others have said the contrary.