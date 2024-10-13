Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national retailer is set to move into an empty shop on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

A deal for the old Paperchase on the corner of Chapel Walk is in the hands of solicitors, according to property agent Paul Lancaster. The business will relocate from elsewhere in the city, he added.

It comes as Blue Banana prepares to open next door in the former H Samuel jewellery shop, adjacent to Marks and Spencer.

A digger outside the former Paperchase and H Samuel shops on Fargate. | NW

The piercings specialist will relocate from Orchard Square and will be open before Christmas, Mr Lancaster said.

The deals prove there is “life out there,” he added, despite upheaval due to the long running revamp of Fargate.

He said: “It looks worse than it is. You look at Fargate and it still looks desperate but under the surface there’s life out there.”

Deals in the last nine months include Mobile Booth taking the old Perfume Shop, T4 bubble tea shop in the former Thomas Cook and the sale of the former Next plot to a property developer, Mr Lancaster said.

Other moves on Fargate include Tiger Sugar bubble tea in the former HSBC bank and Burger King on the corner with High Street. A new pub called The Fargate is set to open in the old Yorkshire Bank, which has been empty since October 2020.

Fargate used to be Sheffield’s premier retail street but following a string of closures it is reinventing itself as a food and drink and cultural destination.

Revamp work by contractors Sisk and sub-contractors McCann started in April last year and includes landscaping, green planting, seating and lighting. It is set to finish by the end of this winter, the firm says.