Fargate video: Fences on famous Sheffield street show huge revamp has long way to go
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Revamp work on Fargate has been underway for 17 months but judging by the number of fences there is a long way to go.
The famous city centre street is being transformed with new paving and planting set to complete by the end of winter 2025.
But to make that happen large areas have to be fenced off for contractors to work in - including a long section outside Marks & Spencer.
Come with The Star on a tour of the work so far.
