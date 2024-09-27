Debenhams: Hope for closed Sheffield department store after failed auction

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 27th Sep 2024, 09:58 BST
Two interested parties have emerged after one of Sheffield’s most famous buildings failed to sell at auction.

Estate agent Allsop received enquiries about the former Debenhams on The Moor after the sale fell through, The Star has learned.

The building was offered with a guide price of £850,000 in an online auction. But it was listed as ‘unsold’ on the firm’s website following the event.

Since then the company has been contacted by two parties and discussions are underway, a spokesman said.

Debenhams closed in 2021 after the historic retail chain went bust. It was snapped up by London-based MHA for £1.5m. The firm went into liquidation in July last year. Receivers this week tried and failed to off load the building.

It is on the market with the £850,000 price tag unchanged.

