Bidders were invited to own a slice of Sheffield retail history as the contents of a lost department store went under the hammer.

Three years since Debenhams at the top of The Moor closed, shelves, tills, clothes rails, mannequins and even an old massage table from inside the shop were put up for auction.

The online auction by i-bidder.com, which ended yesterday, Friday, July 12, included 324 different lots.

National World/Allsop

The website does not state how much the items fetched, or what the guide prices were for the various lots.

It does state that the items are for collection only, with buyers to remove the goods. “You must bring sufficient manpower and tools to remove items,” it adds.

While most of the old contents were probably only suitable for business buyers, there were items like chairs, sofas, stools and tables which might have been snapped up for someone’s home.

The five-story building closed on May 15, 2021, as the famous department store chain closed all its branches, including the one at Meadowhall, with the loss of 12,000 jobs nationwide. The brand was bought by online retailer Boohoo in a £55 million deal.

The old Debenhams store on The Moor remains empty, following a series of plans that have failed to come to fruition.

In June, the owner said that plans for it to become a ‘People’s Store’, selling second hand goods, were still on the cards, with an announcement expected shortly.

