Film fans are overjoyed at plans to open a cinema at a popular Sheffield shopping centre.

Hundreds commented on a story in The Star about the return of movies to Crystal Peaks.

The site had a 10-screen multiplex from 1988 to 2003 and was adored by a generation of Sheffielders.

Centre bosses say questions about whether it will return are still common today, 21 years later.

The former UCI cinema in Crystal Peaks

Now, their wishes are set to be answered - although it will be a very different beast: four ‘intimate, boutique’ screens with just 85 seats.

More than 350 people commented on the news on The Star’s Facebook page.

Lisa Wilde said: “Oh my goodness this brings back so many memories of the early 90’s. We spent many nights at the cinema there, we’d often go for the late night films.”

Lee Connelly said: “Watched the 1st Monsters Inc, Toy Story 2, What Women Want and many more there as a kid/teen all for from with the stolen vouchers off the back Dairy Lee lunchables.”

Dan Leatham-Voase: “Used to love the UCI at Peaks. The smell of popcorn when you walked in, so many good memories. That side of the city is screaming out for a cinema.”

Sarah Baxter: “Wonder if Linda Lusardi and Eddie the Eagle will open it - ha ha ha. Can remember them coming to the original - sure Batteries Not Included was one of the first films I watched lol.”

Crystal Peaks bosses say the four-screen cinema will fit into the former Time Cafe and a Clarke’s shoe store and could open in spring.

The old cinema was chosen chosen for the star-studded world premiere of Sheffield-made film comedy The Full Monty, in August 1997.