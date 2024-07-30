The Purple route will not operate and only part of the Blue route for eight days from Saturday August 3 | Supertram

The second phase of a summer of disruption on Sheffield’s Supertram starts in a new location on Saturday.

The Purple route will not operate and only part of the Blue route will operate for eight days from Saturday, August 3.

Some nine tram stops between Herdings Park and Granville Road will also be out of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Purple route will not operate and only part of the Blue route for eight days from Saturday August 3 | Supertram

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disruption is to allow rails to be replaced. It will start after almost two weeks of work in the Crystal Peaks area which started on July 20 and is due to finish on Friday, August 2.

A third area - Middlewood Road affecting the Yellow service - will be disrupted from Monday, August 12 to Sunday, September 1.

Supertram bosses say buses will be laid on.

Melanie Corcoran, executive director of transport at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, said the works were scheduled in the school summer holidays to minimise the impact on people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “The rerailing works are critical to extend the lifespan of one the region’s best loved modes of transport.”