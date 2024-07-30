Supertram: Summer of disruption continues as rail replacement work moves to new area
The Purple route will not operate and only part of the Blue route will operate for eight days from Saturday, August 3.
Some nine tram stops between Herdings Park and Granville Road will also be out of action.
The disruption is to allow rails to be replaced. It will start after almost two weeks of work in the Crystal Peaks area which started on July 20 and is due to finish on Friday, August 2.
A third area - Middlewood Road affecting the Yellow service - will be disrupted from Monday, August 12 to Sunday, September 1.
Supertram bosses say buses will be laid on.
Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
Melanie Corcoran, executive director of transport at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, said the works were scheduled in the school summer holidays to minimise the impact on people.
She added: “The rerailing works are critical to extend the lifespan of one the region’s best loved modes of transport.”
For more information go to: travelsouthyorkshire.com/NetworkImprovements or call 0800 952 0002.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.