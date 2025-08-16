Carver Street: Drivers' delight at free parking in Sheffield city centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 16th Aug 2025, 15:41 BST
Motorists are celebrating after parking restrictions were lifted on a street in Sheffield city centre.

Delighted drivers made the most of the unexpected perk on Carver Street after resurfacing works.

A sign states ‘Parking Suspension’ due to highway maintenance for 15 nights from August 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Parking rules on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre have been suspended for 15 days.placeholder image
Parking rules on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre have been suspended for 15 days. | nw

Although the work is scheduled to take place in the evening and potentially up to 5am, parking suspension appears to apply at all times.

A parking attendant was seen to walk past multiple parked cars on Saturday without stopping. Parking fines start at £50.

Parking warden walks past parked cars on Carver Street.placeholder image
Parking warden walks past parked cars on Carver Street. | nw

Sheffield City Council earned £25.3m from parking fees and fines in the two years to the end of March.

Carver Street is yards from attractions including Pound’s Park, Cambridge Street Collective food hall, shopping on Division Street and the City Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It normally has sections of double and single yellow line - with parking banned between 8am and 8.30pm - and paid-for parking bays.

Carver Street usually has some paid-for parking but the rules have been suspended due to resurfacing.placeholder image
Carver Street usually has some paid-for parking but the rules have been suspended due to resurfacing. | nw

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

It is usually intensely patrolled by wardens.

In June, Ian Proctor, owner of Mesters’ Market in the Leah’s Yard development said tickets for unloading could drive them out.

Some 14 suppliers had received a ticket while delivering to the business in eight months - and two were refusing to return. They use a layby on Backfields off Carver Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson insisted people “have as long as they need,” for unloading.

If an enforcement officer saw a vehicle in a loading bay they would watch for three minutes and if there was no activity they could issue a fine, they added.

Related topics:ParkingSheffieldSheffield City CouncilDriversBusiness
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice