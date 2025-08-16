Motorists are celebrating after parking restrictions were lifted on a street in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delighted drivers made the most of the unexpected perk on Carver Street after resurfacing works.

A sign states ‘Parking Suspension’ due to highway maintenance for 15 nights from August 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking rules on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre have been suspended for 15 days. | nw

Although the work is scheduled to take place in the evening and potentially up to 5am, parking suspension appears to apply at all times.

A parking attendant was seen to walk past multiple parked cars on Saturday without stopping. Parking fines start at £50.

Parking warden walks past parked cars on Carver Street. | nw

Sheffield City Council earned £25.3m from parking fees and fines in the two years to the end of March.

Carver Street is yards from attractions including Pound’s Park, Cambridge Street Collective food hall, shopping on Division Street and the City Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It normally has sections of double and single yellow line - with parking banned between 8am and 8.30pm - and paid-for parking bays.

Carver Street usually has some paid-for parking but the rules have been suspended due to resurfacing. | nw

It is usually intensely patrolled by wardens.

In June, Ian Proctor, owner of Mesters’ Market in the Leah’s Yard development said tickets for unloading could drive them out.

Some 14 suppliers had received a ticket while delivering to the business in eight months - and two were refusing to return. They use a layby on Backfields off Carver Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson insisted people “have as long as they need,” for unloading.

If an enforcement officer saw a vehicle in a loading bay they would watch for three minutes and if there was no activity they could issue a fine, they added.