Carver Street: Drivers' delight at free parking in Sheffield city centre
Delighted drivers made the most of the unexpected perk on Carver Street after resurfacing works.
A sign states ‘Parking Suspension’ due to highway maintenance for 15 nights from August 11.
Although the work is scheduled to take place in the evening and potentially up to 5am, parking suspension appears to apply at all times.
A parking attendant was seen to walk past multiple parked cars on Saturday without stopping. Parking fines start at £50.
Sheffield City Council earned £25.3m from parking fees and fines in the two years to the end of March.
Carver Street is yards from attractions including Pound’s Park, Cambridge Street Collective food hall, shopping on Division Street and the City Hall.
It normally has sections of double and single yellow line - with parking banned between 8am and 8.30pm - and paid-for parking bays.
In June, Ian Proctor, owner of Mesters’ Market in the Leah’s Yard development said tickets for unloading could drive them out.
Some 14 suppliers had received a ticket while delivering to the business in eight months - and two were refusing to return. They use a layby on Backfields off Carver Street.
A Sheffield City Council spokesperson insisted people “have as long as they need,” for unloading.
If an enforcement officer saw a vehicle in a loading bay they would watch for three minutes and if there was no activity they could issue a fine, they added.