Sheffield City Council’s top seven car parks rake in more than £1m-a-year new figures show.

Fitzwilliam Street car park, next to Devonshire Green is the top earner, raising £362,464 in the financial year to April.

It, along with Carver Lane, Eldon Street, two on Rockingham Street, Workhouse Lane, and Brook Hill, raised £1.04m for the authority in 2024/5, a Freedom of Information request shows.

Fitzwilliam Street car park next to Devonshire Green is the council's top earner, raising £362,464 in the financial year to April. | Google

The authority also raised £5.4m from parking penalty charges and £4.4m from on-street parking last year and raised a total of £12.5m.

Total expenses were £6.2m, leaving a profit of £6.3m.

Parking profits must be used to pay for the ‘provision and maintenance of off-street parking, contribute to the cost of off-street parking, pay for public passenger transport services and highway or road improvement projects’.