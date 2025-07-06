Sheffield parking: Seven city council car parks earning £1m-a-year revealed
Fitzwilliam Street car park, next to Devonshire Green is the top earner, raising £362,464 in the financial year to April.
It, along with Carver Lane, Eldon Street, two on Rockingham Street, Workhouse Lane, and Brook Hill, raised £1.04m for the authority in 2024/5, a Freedom of Information request shows.
The authority also raised £5.4m from parking penalty charges and £4.4m from on-street parking last year and raised a total of £12.5m.
Total expenses were £6.2m, leaving a profit of £6.3m.
Parking profits must be used to pay for the ‘provision and maintenance of off-street parking, contribute to the cost of off-street parking, pay for public passenger transport services and highway or road improvement projects’.
