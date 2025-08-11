Sheffield parking: Business as usual at Bank Park's Ecclesall Road site ordered to close
Dozens of cars were parked on Bank Park’s site near Kwik Fit on Ecclesall Road earlier today (Monday, August 11) despite Sheffield City Council last week slapping an enforcement notice on the plot, which has been operating without planning permission since March 2023.
Bank Park had applied for retrospective planning permission in November but it was refused over air quality, appearance and potentially deterring redevelopment of the site.
At the time, the council warned it would, if necessary, launch legal proceedings to close the site.
Last week, Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We’ve served an enforcement notice on the Ecclesall Road car park and we’ll be taking further action against others that are operating unlawfully.”
A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said the enforcement notice takes effect on August 27 and has a one-month compliance period.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
Prosecution would only be undertaken once the compliance period had expired and if the notice had not been complied with. An appeal against the enforcement notice must be made before August 27.
Bank Park is owned by Intelli-Park based in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.
The Star contacted the company for comment.