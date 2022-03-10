Which companies have suspended operations in Russia?

On Tuesday, March 8, Coca-Cola announced it is suspending its business in Russia.

A company spokesperson said: “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine.

We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve.”

Soft drink and snack maker PepsiCo said it was suspending all advertising in Russia and stopping the sale of its drinks brands later on Tuesday, March 8.

A company spokesperson said: “As many of you know, we have been operating in Russia for more than 60 years, and we have a place in many Russian homes.

"Pepsi-Cola entered the market at the height of the Cold War and helped create common ground between the United States and the Soviet Union.

"However, given the horrific events occurring in Ukraine we are announcing the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola, and our global beverage brands in Russia, including 7Up and Mirinda.

"We will also be suspending capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities in Russia.”

Fast-food giant McDonald’s – which has a large footprint in Russia – announced that it will temporarily suspend operations at its 850 locations.

A company spokesperson said: “In the thirty-plus years that McDonald’s has operated in Russia, we’ve become an essential part of the 850 communities in which we operate.

“At the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.”

Coffeehouse chain Starbucks is also suspending all business activity in Russia.

A company spokesperson said: “We continue to watch the tragic events unfold and, today, we have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products.

"Our licensed partner has agreed to immediately pause store operations and will provide support to the nearly 2,000 partners in Russia who depend on Starbucks for their livelihood.”

Kentucky-based Yum! Brands has suspended 70 KFC company-owned restaurants in Russia, and said it was finalising an agreement to suspend all 50 Pizza Hut outlets in partnership with its master franchisee.

A company spokesperson said: “Like so many across the world, we are shocked and saddened by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine.

"Yum! Brands has suspended all investment and restaurant development in Russia while we continue to assess additional options.

"Yum! will also redirect all profits from operations in Russia to humanitarian efforts.”

Heineken announced that it had stopped the production and sale of its own-brand beer in Russia on Wednesday, March 9, having previously halted all new investments and exports to the country.

Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink said: “We are shocked and saddened to watch the tragedy in Ukraine unfold.

"We stand with the Ukrainian people and our hearts go out to all those affected.

"The Russian Government’s war against Ukraine is an unprovoked and completely unjustified attack.”

